Nomura Holdings Inc. Has $4.68 Million Stake in Baozun Inc (BZUN)

Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Baozun Inc (NASDAQ:BZUN) by 155.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 160,642 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,708 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned 0.29% of Baozun worth $4,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BZUN. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Baozun in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in Baozun in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Baozun in the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Baozun by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Baozun by 473.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 5,067 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BZUN stock opened at $36.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.56 and a beta of 3.17. Baozun Inc has a 12-month low of $27.81 and a 12-month high of $67.41.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Baozun had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 4.93%. The company’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Baozun Inc will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BZUN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Baozun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Baozun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.71.

About Baozun

Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions for brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It offers end-to-end e-commerce solutions, including IT infrastructure setup and integration, online store design and setup, store operations, visual merchandizing and marketing campaigns, customer services, warehousing, and order fulfillment.

