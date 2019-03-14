Nomura Holdings Inc. Invests $3.48 Million in Denny’s Corp (DENN)

Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 215,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $3,480,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned 0.34% of Denny’s at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Denny’s by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,189 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Denny’s by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,515 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares during the period. Atlantic Trust LLC raised its stake in shares of Denny’s by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 37,910 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Denny’s by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 21,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 5,225 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Denny’s by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,444 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 9,504 shares during the period. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO John C. Miller sold 125,794 shares of Denny’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total transaction of $2,258,002.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 587,158 shares in the company, valued at $10,539,486.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP F Mark Wolfinger sold 7,500 shares of Denny’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.88, for a total value of $134,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 783,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,008,622.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ DENN opened at $17.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 0.17. Denny’s Corp has a fifty-two week low of $13.32 and a fifty-two week high of $18.94.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The company had revenue of $159.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.85 million. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 36.93% and a net margin of 6.93%. Denny’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Denny’s Corp will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DENN. Zacks Investment Research cut Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Denny’s in a report on Monday, February 11th. BidaskClub cut Denny’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Denny’s in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 1,709 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants, including 1,578 restaurants in the United States; and 131 in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Honduras, Costa Rica, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, the United Kingdom, El Salvador, and Guatemala.

