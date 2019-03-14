Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI South Africa ETF (NYSEARCA:EZA) by 101.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 55,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,819 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Africa ETF were worth $2,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EZA. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,612,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 106,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,389,000 after buying an additional 16,816 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,249,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $627,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI South Africa ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $476,000.

Get iShares MSCI South Africa ETF alerts:

EZA stock opened at $52.05 on Thursday. iShares MSCI South Africa ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.63 and a fifty-two week high of $73.14.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Nomura Holdings Inc. Purchases 27,819 Shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF (EZA)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/14/nomura-holdings-inc-purchases-27819-shares-of-ishares-msci-south-africa-etf-eza.html.

About iShares MSCI South Africa ETF

iShares MSCI South Africa ETF, formerly iShares MSCI South Africa Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the South African market, as measured by the MSCI South Africa Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI South Africa ETF (NYSEARCA:EZA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI South Africa ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI South Africa ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.