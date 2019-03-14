North Peak Capital Management LLC Invests $2.10 Million in Carvana Co (CVNA)

North Peak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 64,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,104,000. Carvana makes up 1.8% of North Peak Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVNA. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Carvana by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter worth $131,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 3rd quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.94% of the company’s stock.

CVNA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Carvana in a report on Friday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Carvana in a report on Monday, January 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.09.

Carvana stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $55.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,296,212. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of -32.02 and a beta of 2.34. Carvana Co has a 12 month low of $18.90 and a 12 month high of $72.59.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $584.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.14 million. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 21.06% and a negative net margin of 3.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Carvana Co will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Carvana news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 316,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.13, for a total value of $15,241,712.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,937,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,547,879,853.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Lp acquired 205,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.85 per share, with a total value of $6,734,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 935,000 shares of company stock valued at $31,024,450 and sold 1,042,130 shares valued at $50,692,631. Insiders own 21.41% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying used cars in the United States. The company purchases, reconditions, sells, and delivers vehicles. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up.

