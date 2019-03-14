Northern Trust Corp Boosts Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (LOW)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,385,320 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 221,683 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.29% of Lowe’s Companies worth $959,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,503,078 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,941,544,000 after buying an additional 371,008 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,879,740 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,512,233,000 after buying an additional 1,616,536 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 8,621.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,673,178 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 17,470,536 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $746,818,000. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 4,081,562 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $468,645,000 after buying an additional 901,607 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Shares of LOW opened at $101.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.98. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.16 and a twelve month high of $117.70. The company has a market capitalization of $80.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.27.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 80.91%. The firm had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LOW shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Loop Capital set a $125.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $119.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.13.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Northern Trust Corp Boosts Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (LOW)” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/14/northern-trust-corp-boosts-holdings-in-lowes-companies-inc-low.html.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It offers a line of products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. The company provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, tools and hardware, appliances, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, paint, millwork, flooring, and kitchens, as well as outdoor power equipment.

Recommended Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.