Northern Trust Corp Buys 2,875 Shares of Selective Insurance Group (SIGI)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,382,662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 2.35% of Selective Insurance Group worth $84,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SIGI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 21.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,683 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 8.9% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 49,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,051 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Selective Insurance Group in the third quarter worth $276,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Selective Insurance Group in the third quarter worth $789,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 28.8% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 138,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,803,000 after acquiring an additional 30,976 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John Burville sold 3,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.27, for a total transaction of $239,499.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory E. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total value of $331,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,614 shares of company stock valued at $1,233,550 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Selective Insurance Group stock opened at $63.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.96. Selective Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $53.55 and a 12 month high of $67.72.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $680.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.70 million. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 6.92%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.86%.

SIGI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Selective Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Buckingham Research initiated coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Selective Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Selective Insurance Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.25.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates in four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus (E&S) Lines, and Investments. The company's products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities.

