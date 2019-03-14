Northern Trust Corp Has $85.78 Million Position in Portland General Electric (POR)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,870,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,293 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $85,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Portland General Electric by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,758,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $401,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510,055 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,567,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $390,765,000 after acquiring an additional 137,218 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 8,567,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $390,765,000 after acquiring an additional 137,218 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,033,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,764,000 after acquiring an additional 52,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,416,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,562,000 after acquiring an additional 104,344 shares during the last quarter. 95.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Shares of NYSE:POR opened at $52.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Portland General Electric has a 1 year low of $39.09 and a 1 year high of $52.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.26.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $524.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 61.18%.

In other news, VP Larry Neal Bekkedahl sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total transaction of $134,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,501.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on POR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/14/northern-trust-corp-has-85-78-million-position-in-portland-general-electric-por.html.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

Further Reading: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR).

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.