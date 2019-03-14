NovaGold Resources Inc. (NG) Senior Officer David Ottewell Sells 85,583 Shares

NovaGold Resources Inc. (TSE:NG) (AMEX:NG) Senior Officer David Ottewell sold 85,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.56, for a total value of C$475,841.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 558,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,105,482.40.

David Ottewell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 11th, David Ottewell sold 58 shares of NovaGold Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.65, for a total value of C$327.70.

Shares of TSE NG opened at C$5.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.54. The company has a quick ratio of 46.12, a current ratio of 46.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.06. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 52-week low of C$4.49 and a 52-week high of C$6.47.

NovaGold Resources (TSE:NG) (AMEX:NG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The mining company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03). As a group, research analysts forecast that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on NovaGold Resources from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 13th.

About NovaGold Resources

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It primarily holds a 50% interest in the Donlin Gold property that covers an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska.

