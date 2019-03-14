Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) Short Interest Update

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 79,183,640 shares, a growth of 9.2% from the February 15th total of 72,525,583 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,276,016 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days. Approximately 20.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of Novavax stock opened at $0.53 on Thursday. Novavax has a 52-week low of $0.49 and a 52-week high of $2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $199.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 2.41.

Get Novavax alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on NVAX. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Novavax from $10.00 to $1.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Novavax in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Novavax from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Novavax from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Novavax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.50.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVAX. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Novavax by 131.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 9,515 shares during the last quarter. Opti Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Novavax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novavax in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novavax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Novavax by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 54,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 13,171 shares during the last quarter. 40.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) Short Interest Update” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/14/novavax-inc-nvax-short-interest-update-2.html.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant nanoparticle vaccines and adjuvants. Its lead adjuvant is Matrix-M that is used to enable a vaccine to enhance the amplitude of the immune response and qualitatively change it, enhance its specificity to provide protection against related microorganisms, as well as allows immunization with much lower doses of antigen.

Further Reading: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.