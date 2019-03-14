Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) will announce earnings of $0.63 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Novo Nordisk A/S’s earnings. Novo Nordisk A/S reported earnings per share of $0.73 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will report full year earnings of $2.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $2.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.77 to $2.85. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Novo Nordisk A/S.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.67% and a return on equity of 80.45%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, February 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Handelsbanken downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $48.61 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Sunday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.31.

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $50.32 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.68. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $41.23 and a fifty-two week high of $51.64.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 699,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,958,000 after buying an additional 205,480 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at about $378,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at about $232,000. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 35,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at about $298,000. Institutional investors own 6.88% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

