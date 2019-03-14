NRC Group (NRCG) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

NRC Group (NYSEAMERICAN:NRCG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “NRC Group Holdings Corp. is a provider of comprehensive environmental, compliance and waste management services to the marine and rail transportation, general industrial and energy markets. NRC Group Holdings Corp., formerly known as Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. III, is based in NY, United States. “

Get NRC Group alerts:

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of NRC Group in a report on Monday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.81 target price for the company.

NRC Group stock opened at $8.31 on Tuesday. NRC Group has a 1 year low of $6.41 and a 1 year high of $11.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NRC Group stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NRC Group Holdings Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:NRCG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,251,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,521,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned 7.02% of NRC Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

About NRC Group

NRC Group Holdings Corp. provides various environmental, compliance, and waste management services to the marine and rail transportation, general industrial, and energy markets. The company is based in Great River, New York.

See Also: Institutional Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NRC Group (NRCG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NRC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.