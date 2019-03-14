NRG Energy (NRG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $43.11

NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $43.11 and last traded at $42.94, with a volume of 6611876 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.79.

Several brokerages recently commented on NRG. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Macquarie set a $48.00 price objective on shares of NRG Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.57.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 0.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 1st were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 31st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.98%.

In other NRG Energy news, VP Robert J. Gaudette sold 18,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total value of $732,068.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David Callen sold 41,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total transaction of $1,715,490.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,431,577.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 93,878 shares of company stock valued at $3,758,695. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRG. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 202.8% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

