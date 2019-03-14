NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc Has $141,000 Position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (MKSI)

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc trimmed its position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 63.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,805 shares during the quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,087,485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $407,762,000 after buying an additional 46,856 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,970,996 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $398,425,000 after buying an additional 35,168 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,970,996 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $398,425,000 after buying an additional 35,168 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 36.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,902,372 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $152,475,000 after buying an additional 508,470 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,402,765 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $90,633,000 after buying an additional 338,387 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

In other news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total transaction of $31,462.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,261,604.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on MKSI. BidaskClub downgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 21st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MKS Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.71.

Shares of MKS Instruments stock opened at $79.76 on Thursday. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.37 and a 12-month high of $127.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The firm had revenue of $460.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 22nd. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.22%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc Has $141,000 Position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (MKSI)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/14/numerixs-investment-technologies-inc-has-141000-position-in-mks-instruments-inc-mksi.html.

MKS Instruments Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, control, power, deliver, monitor, and analyze critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Vacuum & Analysis and Light & Motion. The Vacuum & Analysis segment provides analytical and control solutions products, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; and materials delivery solutions products comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with precise control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.