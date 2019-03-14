NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc Invests $125,000 in World Fuel Services Corp (INT) Stock

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,080,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,138,000 after acquiring an additional 7,134 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of World Fuel Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $698,000. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of World Fuel Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,119,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of World Fuel Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 80.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 64,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 28,517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on INT shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 26th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of World Fuel Services in a report on Friday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.67.

INT opened at $29.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.06. World Fuel Services Corp has a 12-month low of $19.78 and a 12-month high of $33.17.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.40 billion. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that World Fuel Services Corp will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. World Fuel Services’s payout ratio is 11.37%.

World Fuel Services Profile

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment offers fuel management; price risk management; ground handling; dispatch; and international trip planning services, such as flight plans, weather reports, and overflight permits.

