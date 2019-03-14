NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc Takes Position in Amarin Co. plc (AMRN)

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amarin in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amarin in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Amarin by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amarin by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amarin in the third quarter worth $163,000. 48.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Amarin news, General Counsel Joseph T. Kennedy sold 3,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total transaction of $60,033.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Thero sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total value of $5,327,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,841,072 shares of company stock valued at $49,748,088. Company insiders own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRN opened at $20.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of -52.46 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Amarin Co. plc has a 52 week low of $2.35 and a 52 week high of $23.33.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $77.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.87 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMRN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Amarin in a report on Friday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $30.00 price target on Amarin and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amarin in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Amarin to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.20.

Amarin Profile

Amarin Corporation plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

