NVIDIA (NVDA) Earns Buy Rating from Mizuho

Mizuho reissued their buy rating on shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. Mizuho currently has a $195.00 target price on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

“We are at the NVDA analyst day and GTC March 18-19.”,” the firm’s analyst wrote.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on NVIDIA to $187.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $246.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $310.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded NVIDIA from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $283.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $210.62.

NVDA opened at $168.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $98.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 7.94, a quick ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $124.46 and a 12-month high of $292.76.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.78% and a net margin of 35.35%. The company’s revenue was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.54%.

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.91, for a total transaction of $131,491.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 259,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,443,583.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 6,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.33, for a total value of $858,668.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 177,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,076,695.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,348 shares of company stock valued at $1,007,805 in the last 90 days. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,322,285 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $13,860,548,000 after purchasing an additional 727,863 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,464,641 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $12,495,455,000 after buying an additional 1,693,736 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 44,464,641 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $12,495,455,000 after buying an additional 1,693,736 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,307,194 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,247,509,000 after buying an additional 378,149 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 8,687.5% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,509,787 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 21,265,009 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.72% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based game-streaming service; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for AI utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and cryptocurrency-specific graphics processing units.

