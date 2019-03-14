NVIDIA (NVDA) PT Raised to $210.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at SunTrust Banks to $210.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.54% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, February 11th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price target (down previously from $240.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.62.

NVDA stock opened at $168.62 on Tuesday. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $124.46 and a twelve month high of $292.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.94 and a quick ratio of 6.76. The company has a market cap of $98.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.93.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.27. NVIDIA had a net margin of 35.35% and a return on equity of 41.78%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 6,345 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.33, for a total transaction of $858,668.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,911 shares in the company, valued at $24,076,695.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 889 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.91, for a total transaction of $131,491.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 259,912 shares in the company, valued at $38,443,583.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,348 shares of company stock valued at $1,007,805. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVDA. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.83% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based game-streaming service; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for AI utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and cryptocurrency-specific graphics processing units.

