NVO 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $0.00 (NVST)

NVO (CURRENCY:NVST) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 14th. One NVO token can currently be purchased for $0.45 or 0.00004797 BTC on major exchanges. NVO has a total market cap of $6.74 million and $0.00 worth of NVO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NVO has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NVO alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007994 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.87 or 0.00381112 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025921 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.31 or 0.01674244 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00234078 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00004784 BTC.

NVO Token Profile

NVO’s genesis date was May 14th, 2017. NVO’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for NVO is /r/NVO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NVO’s official website is nvo.io. NVO’s official Twitter account is @nvoexchange and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NVO

NVO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NVO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NVO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NVO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NVO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NVO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.