NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 15th

NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the semiconductor provider on Friday, April 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th.

NXP Semiconductors has a dividend payout ratio of 16.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect NXP Semiconductors to earn $8.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.3%.

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $93.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $30.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.10. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $67.62 and a 52-week high of $123.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 23.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NXPI shares. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Wednesday, December 26th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Friday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.21.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

