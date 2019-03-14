O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Bank of Commerce Holdings (BOCH)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 5,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Bank of Commerce by 2,671.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 41,094 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Commerce by 46.1% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 71,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 22,506 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Commerce by 672.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 20,627 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Commerce by 8.1% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 191,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 14,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Commerce by 28.3% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 39,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 8,605 shares in the last quarter. 55.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BOCH opened at $10.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $180.16 million, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.58. Bank of Commerce Holdings has a 52-week low of $8.40 and a 52-week high of $13.20.

Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $13.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.26 million. Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 27.73%. On average, research analysts predict that Bank of Commerce Holdings will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BOCH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.

In other news, Director Karl L. Silberstein acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $32,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at $70,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Bank of Commerce

Bank of Commerce Holdings operates as the bank holding company for Redding Bank of Commerce that provides a range of financial services and products for retail customers and small to medium sized businesses in California. The company's deposit products include checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

