O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Invests $48,000 in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (CBSH)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 5,818.8% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,190,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153,473 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Essex Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBSH opened at $60.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.75. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.40 and a 52-week high of $72.55.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $345.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.66 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 31.18% and a return on equity of 16.29%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.51%.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, insider Daniel D. Callahan sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total transaction of $201,663.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,901.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin G. Barth sold 6,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total transaction of $427,349.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,847,258.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,242 shares of company stock valued at $5,683,836 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CBSH shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.43 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.93.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online, mobile, and telephone banking services.

