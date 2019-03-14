O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 4,018 First United Corp (FUNC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First United Corp (NASDAQ:FUNC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,018 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of First United at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in First United by 116.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,412 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of First United during the third quarter worth $202,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of First United by 71.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,287 shares of the bank’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 5,935 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First United by 15.0% during the third quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,393 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of First United by 76.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 127,884 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,615,000 after buying an additional 55,415 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.35% of the company’s stock.

Get First United alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FUNC opened at $17.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $124.69 million, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. First United Corp has a 52-week low of $14.75 and a 52-week high of $24.32.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 4,018 First United Corp (FUNC)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/14/o-shaughnessy-asset-management-llc-purchases-shares-of-4018-first-united-corp-func.html.

First United Company Profile

First United Corporation operates as the holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, regular and individual retirement accounts (IRA) certificates of deposit, Christmas savings accounts, college savings accounts, and health savings accounts; Certificate of Deposit Account Registry Service program and Insured Cash Sweep program to municipalities, businesses, and consumers; and commercial customers packages, which include treasury management, cash sweep, and various checking opportunities.

Further Reading: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for First United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.