O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 248,606 Shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (DO)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (NYSE:DO) by 96.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,146 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 248,606 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Diamond Offshore Drilling were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DO. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling by 2.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,709,811 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $34,196,000 after purchasing an additional 32,877 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling in the third quarter worth about $632,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling by 28.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,333 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 7,572 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its position in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling by 45.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 117,457 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $2,347,000 after buying an additional 36,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling by 2.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,543,355 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $30,868,000 after buying an additional 38,707 shares during the last quarter.

Get Diamond Offshore Drilling alerts:

NYSE DO opened at $10.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 1.60. Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc has a one year low of $8.78 and a one year high of $21.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32.

Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.02). Diamond Offshore Drilling had a negative return on equity of 4.32% and a negative net margin of 16.64%. The business had revenue of $232.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Pareto Securities raised Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. DNB Markets raised Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. ValuEngine cut Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds raised Diamond Offshore Drilling from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.56.

In other news, Director Paul G. Gaffney acquired 4,000 shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.91 per share, with a total value of $39,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 248,606 Shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (DO)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/14/o-shaughnessy-asset-management-llc-sells-248606-shares-of-diamond-offshore-drilling-inc-do.html.

Diamond Offshore Drilling Company Profile

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc provides contract drilling services to the energy industry worldwide. The company operates a fleet of 17 offshore drilling rigs, including 4 drillships and 13 semisubmersible rigs. It serves independent oil and gas companies, and government-owned oil companies. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Diamond Offshore Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond Offshore Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.