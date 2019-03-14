O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Takes $70,000 Position in ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (ESSA)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 4,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ESSA. Maltese Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ESSA Bancorp by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 679,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,050,000 after buying an additional 24,357 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ESSA Bancorp by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 499,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,795,000 after buying an additional 14,190 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in ESSA Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in ESSA Bancorp by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 564,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,175,000 after buying an additional 6,347 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ESSA Bancorp by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 37,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 3,510 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.28% of the company’s stock.

Get ESSA Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ESSA opened at $15.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $191.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.22. ESSA Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.16 and a 1 year high of $16.80.

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.01 million for the quarter. ESSA Bancorp had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 6.21%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%.

Separately, Sandler O’Neill began coverage on shares of ESSA Bancorp in a research note on Sunday, December 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other ESSA Bancorp news, EVP Peter A. Gray purchased 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.35 per share, for a total transaction of $25,327.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth B. Weekes sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total transaction of $30,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,850 shares in the company, valued at $453,123. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Takes $70,000 Position in ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (ESSA)” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/14/o-shaughnessy-asset-management-llc-takes-70000-position-in-essa-bancorp-inc-essa.html.

ESSA Bancorp Company Profile

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

Read More: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA).

Receive News & Ratings for ESSA Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESSA Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.