Oasis Petroleum Inc. (OAS) Shares Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,245 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.05% of Oasis Petroleum worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OAS. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 245.4% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,152,442 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $6,372,000 after purchasing an additional 818,800 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 2,524.2% during the 4th quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 66,576 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 64,039 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,796,000. Oslo Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 111.3% during the 4th quarter. Oslo Asset Management AS now owns 6,383,980 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $35,303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363,280 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 453.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 583,122 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 477,675 shares during the period. 97.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OAS. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.44.

Shares of NYSE:OAS opened at $5.82 on Thursday. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.74 and a 1 year high of $14.57. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The energy producer reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). Oasis Petroleum had a negative net margin of 7.08% and a positive return on equity of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $599.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin, and Permian Basin. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 502,660 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and approximately 312.2 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

