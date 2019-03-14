OceanaGold (OGC) Lifted to “Buy” at Desjardins

Desjardins upgraded shares of OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning. Desjardins currently has C$5.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$5.25.

A number of other research firms have also commented on OGC. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$4.75 to C$5.25 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$5.00.

TSE:OGC opened at C$4.36 on Monday. OceanaGold has a 12 month low of C$3.13 and a 12 month high of C$5.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion and a PE ratio of 22.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.38.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$242.28 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that OceanaGold will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About OceanaGold

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold mining company, explores for, develops, and operates mineral properties in the Philippines, New Zealand, and the United States. Its flagship asset is the Didipio gold-copper mine located on the island of Luzon in the Philippines. OceanaGold Corporation was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

