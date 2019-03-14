OceanFirst Financial Corp. (OCFC) Stake Boosted by Foresters Investment Management Company Inc.

Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 358,200 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,100 shares during the period. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in OceanFirst Financial were worth $8,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 24.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 409,098 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $12,257,000 after acquiring an additional 80,674 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the third quarter valued at $257,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 96.6% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 14,136 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 6,945 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 7.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 106,984 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 7,859 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 5.2% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 77,307 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

OceanFirst Financial stock opened at $24.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $21.30 and a 12-month high of $30.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.76.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.02). OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $70.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.11 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 4th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 34.34%.

In related news, Director Michael D. Devlin sold 46,709 shares of OceanFirst Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $1,170,994.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Grace Vallacchi sold 1,700 shares of OceanFirst Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $42,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,884 shares of company stock valued at $1,274,945 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut OceanFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut OceanFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on OceanFirst Financial in a report on Friday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.60.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides a range of community banking services. The company offers various deposit products to retail, government, and business customers, including money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits.

