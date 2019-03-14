Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of ophthalmic therapeutic products using its proprietary hydrogel technology to address unmet or underserved needs in ophthalmology. The Company develops and markets eye care products. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. They set a strong-buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $14.00 target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Cowen restated a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ocular Therapeutix currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.61.

OCUL stock opened at $4.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $180.36 million, a PE ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.89. Ocular Therapeutix has a 12 month low of $3.46 and a 12 month high of $8.28. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 6.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.05). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 3,013.97% and a negative return on equity of 136.09%. The business had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.45 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Ocular Therapeutix will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kevin F. Hanley purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $110,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 15.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 197.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 17,425 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 3rd quarter valued at $139,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 14,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors own 52.41% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. Its lead product candidates include DEXTENZA (dexamethasone insert) for the treatment of post-surgical ocular pain and inflammation, allergic conjunctivitis, and dry eye diseases; and OTX-TP (travoprost insert) for the reduction of intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma and ocular hypertension.

