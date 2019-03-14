Office Properties Income Trust (OPI) Price Target Cut to $27.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OPI. ValuEngine cut shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a strong sell rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

Shares of Office Properties Income Trust stock opened at $28.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 3.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.69. Office Properties Income Trust has a 52-week low of $25.05 and a 52-week high of $68.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 21st. Investors of record on Monday, January 28th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 25th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

About Office Properties Income Trust

Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns buildings primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics like government entities. In December 2018, our predecessor company Government Properties Income Trust, or GOV, merged with Select Income REIT, or SIR, and the combined company was renamed Office Properties Income Trust, or OPI.

