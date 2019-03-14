Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (OHI) Stake Lowered by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,557,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 160,329 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.27% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $89,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,677,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $832,264,000 after buying an additional 1,205,432 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,835,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,959,000 after buying an additional 13,749 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 19.5% in the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 3,213,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,309,000 after buying an additional 524,162 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,115,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,097,000 after buying an additional 11,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3,415.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,757,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,679,443 shares in the last quarter. 68.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OHI stock opened at $36.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a fifty-two week low of $25.14 and a fifty-two week high of $40.30. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.49.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.43). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 31.94% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $219.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.27 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 31st were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.21%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is currently 86.84%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. ValuEngine raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors to $34.00 in a research note on Sunday, December 2nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $39.37 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.80.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Burke W. Whitman acquired 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.68 per share, with a total value of $49,518.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,554. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

