Omni Trading 14% Higher Over Last 7 Days (OMNI)

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 14th. Omni has a market capitalization of $1.65 million and $8,368.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Omni has traded 14% higher against the US dollar. One Omni coin can currently be purchased for $2.94 or 0.00075116 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptohub, C-CEX and Poloniex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Omni Coin Profile

Omni is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 618,262 coins and its circulating supply is 561,946 coins. The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni. The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here. Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org.

Omni Coin Trading

Omni can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, C-CEX, Bittrex and Poloniex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Omni using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

