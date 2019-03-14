Omnicell, Inc. (OMCL) Insider Peter J. Kuipers Sells 24,504 Shares

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) insider Peter J. Kuipers sold 24,504 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.97, for a total transaction of $2,057,600.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,618 shares in the company, valued at $5,425,973.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Omnicell stock opened at $84.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Omnicell, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.59 and a 52-week high of $86.87. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.50, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.18.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.16. Omnicell had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $211.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Dougherty & Co lifted their target price on shares of Omnicell from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Omnicell in a report on Thursday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Omnicell currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMCL. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Omnicell by 1,248.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,929,000 after purchasing an additional 63,467 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Omnicell during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $494,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Omnicell by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 197,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Omnicell during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Omnicell by 1,281.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 24,708 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc provides medication and supply dispensing automation, central pharmacy automation, analytics software, and medication adherence solutions for the healthcare industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. The Automation and Analytics segment offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

