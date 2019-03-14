On.Live (ONL) Price Up 3.8% This Week

On.Live (CURRENCY:ONL) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 14th. One On.Live token can currently be purchased for $0.0430 or 0.00001098 BTC on exchanges including Ethfinex and Livecoin. On.Live has a total market capitalization of $928,694.00 and approximately $15,512.00 worth of On.Live was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, On.Live has traded up 3.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $650.73 or 0.16632458 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003170 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00046068 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00001271 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

On.Live Token Profile

On.Live is a token. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2018. On.Live’s total supply is 59,725,382 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,622,215 tokens. The official website for On.Live is on.live. The Reddit community for On.Live is /r/onlivetv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. On.Live’s official Twitter account is @on_live.

On.Live Token Trading

On.Live can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as On.Live directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade On.Live should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy On.Live using one of the exchanges listed above.

