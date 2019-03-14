On Track Innovations (OTIV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

On Track Innovations (NASDAQ:OTIV) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01), Morningstar.com reports. The business had revenue of $4.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.21 million. On Track Innovations had a negative return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 5.90%.
Shares of NASDAQ:OTIV traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.63. 17,986 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,710. The company has a market cap of $31.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.87 and a beta of 1.44. On Track Innovations has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $1.40.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of On Track Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.38.
About On Track Innovations
On Track Innovations Ltd. designs, develops, and markets cashless payment solutions worldwide. It operates through Retail and Mass Transit Ticketing; and Petroleum segments. The company offers OTI UNO, a single interface and contactless reader that support the major card associations' applications, as well as wallets such as Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Samsung Pay; OTI TRIO, a near-field communication and contactless reader, which offers three-in-one cashless payment card options comprising magnetic stripe (swipe), contact (chip), and contactless (tap); and OTI Interno, an original equipment manufacturer reader module with integrated antenna used for integration into mass transit validators and terminals.
