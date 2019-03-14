On Track Innovations (NASDAQ:OTIV) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01), Morningstar.com reports. The business had revenue of $4.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.21 million. On Track Innovations had a negative return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 5.90%.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTIV traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.63. 17,986 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,710. The company has a market cap of $31.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.87 and a beta of 1.44. On Track Innovations has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $1.40.

Get On Track Innovations alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of On Track Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.38.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/14/on-track-innovations-otiv-issues-quarterly-earnings-results.html.

About On Track Innovations

On Track Innovations Ltd. designs, develops, and markets cashless payment solutions worldwide. It operates through Retail and Mass Transit Ticketing; and Petroleum segments. The company offers OTI UNO, a single interface and contactless reader that support the major card associations' applications, as well as wallets such as Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Samsung Pay; OTI TRIO, a near-field communication and contactless reader, which offers three-in-one cashless payment card options comprising magnetic stripe (swipe), contact (chip), and contactless (tap); and OTI Interno, an original equipment manufacturer reader module with integrated antenna used for integration into mass transit validators and terminals.

Further Reading: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for On Track Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for On Track Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.