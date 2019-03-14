Optimum Investment Advisors Decreases Position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)

Optimum Investment Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 866 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust makes up 2.5% of Optimum Investment Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $7,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Peak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the third quarter worth $28,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 134.8% in the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period.

Shares of SPY stock opened at $281.34 on Thursday. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $233.76 and a twelve month high of $293.94.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

