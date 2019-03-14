Orange SA (ORAN) Holdings Lessened by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in Orange SA (NYSE:ORAN) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,908 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,498 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Orange were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ORAN. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Orange by 18.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,941,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,740,000 after acquiring an additional 465,082 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Orange during the third quarter worth about $6,267,000. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in shares of Orange by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 1,064,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,228,000 after buying an additional 48,915 shares in the last quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new position in Orange in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $565,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Orange by 16.2% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 180,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 25,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

ORAN stock opened at $15.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $40.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.42. Orange SA has a twelve month low of $14.84 and a twelve month high of $18.30.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ORAN. Barclays downgraded Orange from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

About Orange

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. It offers mobile, fixed-line telephony, fixed broadband, business solutions and networks, and carrier services; sells mobile devices, equipment, and accessories; and sells and rents fixed-line equipment.

