ORBCOMM (ORBC) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

ORBC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered ORBCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ORBCOMM in a report on Monday, March 4th. Chardan Capital lowered ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. First Analysis lowered ORBCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ORBCOMM in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ORBCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

Shares of NASDAQ ORBC opened at $6.92 on Thursday. ORBCOMM has a 1-year low of $6.80 and a 1-year high of $11.25. The firm has a market cap of $556.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.97 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). ORBCOMM had a negative net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $66.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.07 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. ORBCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that ORBCOMM will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Constantine Milcos sold 4,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.16, for a total value of $29,792.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,177.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Eisenberg sold 27,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.16, for a total value of $199,606.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,200,169.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,805 shares of company stock valued at $878,885 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of ORBCOMM by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ORBCOMM by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 503,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,158,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital raised its position in shares of ORBCOMM by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 43,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of ORBCOMM by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ORBCOMM in the third quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and Web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

