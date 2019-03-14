Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys New Stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc (COKE)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc (NASDAQ:COKE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the fourth quarter valued at about $362,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 53.8% in the third quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the fourth quarter valued at about $586,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 49.9% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola Consolidated alerts:

COKE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th.

NASDAQ:COKE opened at $258.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.13 and a beta of 0.73. Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc has a 12 month low of $125.08 and a 12 month high of $259.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $1.69. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 7.06%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys New Stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc (COKE)” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/14/oregon-public-employees-retirement-fund-buys-new-stake-in-coca-cola-consolidated-inc-coke.html.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Profile

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages, primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, including carbonated beverages; and still beverages, such as energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

See Also: What does EPS mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc (NASDAQ:COKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.