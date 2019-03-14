Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys New Stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc (COKE)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc (NASDAQ:COKE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the fourth quarter valued at about $362,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 53.8% in the third quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the fourth quarter valued at about $586,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 49.9% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.83% of the company’s stock.
COKE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th.
NASDAQ:COKE opened at $258.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.13 and a beta of 0.73. Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc has a 12 month low of $125.08 and a 12 month high of $259.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.
Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $1.69. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 7.06%.
Coca-Cola Consolidated Profile
Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages, primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, including carbonated beverages; and still beverages, such as energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.
