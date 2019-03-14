Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Invests $328,000 in Methode Electronics Inc. (MEI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,067 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 158,411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after buying an additional 12,578 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,316,081 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,651,000 after buying an additional 146,756 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at $582,000. Unison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 87.4% during the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 74,463 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after buying an additional 34,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

MEI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised Methode Electronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. ValuEngine raised Methode Electronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Methode Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. Craig Hallum set a $25.00 price objective on Methode Electronics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Methode Electronics in a research report on Friday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Methode Electronics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.25.

Shares of NYSE:MEI opened at $31.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.56. Methode Electronics Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.99 and a 52-week high of $45.45.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $246.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.29 million. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 5.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Methode Electronics Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ronald L.G. Tsoumas bought 5,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.98 per share, with a total value of $143,260.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,285,694.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher J. Hornung bought 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.16 per share, for a total transaction of $181,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,948. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 19,670 shares of company stock worth $468,233 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Methode Electronics Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Automotive, Interface, Power Products, and Other. The Automotive segment offers electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

