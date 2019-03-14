Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Invests $353,000 in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (RGR) Stock

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc during the fourth quarter worth $8,871,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. bought a new stake in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc during the fourth quarter worth $241,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 398.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 74,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,986,000 after acquiring an additional 59,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 7,766 shares in the last quarter. 81.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on RGR. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd.

NYSE:RGR opened at $50.56 on Thursday. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc has a one year low of $48.25 and a one year high of $70.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $878.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.14.

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.10). Sturm Ruger & Company Inc had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The company had revenue of $121.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Sturm Ruger & Company Inc will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from Sturm Ruger & Company Inc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc’s payout ratio is currently 29.17%.

About Sturm Ruger & Company Inc

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. It offers single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

