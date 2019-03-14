Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Purchases Shares of 7,680 Genesco Inc. (GCO)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its position in Genesco by 165.5% in the 4th quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 194,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,638,000 after purchasing an additional 121,546 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Genesco by 269.2% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 77,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,434,000 after purchasing an additional 56,525 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Genesco by 99.7% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 595,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,365,000 after purchasing an additional 297,144 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Genesco in the 4th quarter worth about $11,625,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in Genesco by 117.6% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 135,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,995,000 after purchasing an additional 73,136 shares during the last quarter.

Genesco stock opened at $46.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $934.33 million, a PE ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.72. Genesco Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.60 and a 12-month high of $51.85.

Genesco declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $125.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 14.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have commented on GCO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Genesco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Pivotal Research set a $52.00 target price on shares of Genesco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

In other news, Director Marty G. Dickens sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $247,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,578 shares in the company, valued at $919,611. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert J. Dennis sold 11,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total transaction of $536,453.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 261,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,320,557.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,880 shares of company stock valued at $807,953 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

About Genesco

Genesco Inc retails and wholesales footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates in five segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Lids Sports Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

