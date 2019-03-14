Orion Engineered Carbons (OEC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Northcoast Research

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Northcoast Research in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine cut shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Get Orion Engineered Carbons alerts:

Shares of Orion Engineered Carbons stock opened at $20.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.97. Orion Engineered Carbons has a 1-year low of $20.37 and a 1-year high of $36.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $385.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.40 million. Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 108.30%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Orion Engineered Carbons will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,308,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 502,752 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $16,138,000 after buying an additional 53,843 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,580 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 13,379 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 198.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,251 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 22,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 34,561 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 6,992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Orion Engineered Carbons Company Profile

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; and various conductive carbon black grades for use in polymer and printing applications, as well as in silicon, non-woven textile, building material, battery electrodes metallurgical, agrochemical, and carbon brush applications.

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.