Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for Oxford BioMedica (OXB)

Oxford BioMedica (LON:OXB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

OXB stock opened at GBX 665 ($8.69) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.13, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Oxford BioMedica has a fifty-two week low of GBX 511 ($6.68) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,062.60 ($13.88). The company has a market capitalization of $439.76 million and a P/E ratio of -831.25.

In other Oxford BioMedica news, insider Stuart Paynter bought 1,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 613 ($8.01) per share, for a total transaction of £9,942.86 ($12,992.11). Also, insider Lorenzo Tallarigo bought 383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 694 ($9.07) per share, with a total value of £2,658.02 ($3,473.17). Insiders have acquired a total of 4,418 shares of company stock valued at $2,944,060 in the last quarter.

About Oxford BioMedica

Oxford BioMedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various cancers, Parkinson's, central nervous system disorders, and ocular conditions in Europe and internationally. The company operates through Platform and Product segments.

