Oxford Immunotec Global (OXFD) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has $19.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Oxford Immunotec Global PLC is a medical diagnostics company. It develops new tests for various diseases based on its, patented T cell measurement technology. The company’s first product is the T-SPOT(R). Oxford Immunotec Global PLC is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom. “

OXFD has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, December 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Oxford Immunotec Global in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They set an overweight rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.00.

NASDAQ:OXFD opened at $18.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $478.70 million, a P/E ratio of 35.61 and a beta of 0.36. Oxford Immunotec Global has a one year low of $11.66 and a one year high of $19.19.

Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $1.44. The firm had revenue of $15.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.61 million. Oxford Immunotec Global had a net margin of 147.71% and a return on equity of 14.26%. Equities analysts predict that Oxford Immunotec Global will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Peter Wrighton-Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total value of $149,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 423,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,313,922.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard A. Sandberg sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $42,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,100 shares of company stock valued at $431,450. Corporate insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OXFD. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $188,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 5,120 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $279,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 11,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $445,000. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

About Oxford Immunotec Global

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC, a diagnostics company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary tests for underserved immune-regulated conditions. Its development activities principally focus on the areas of infectious diseases, transplantation, autoimmune and inflammatory disease, and immune-oncology.

