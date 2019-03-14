Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys 20,683 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 12.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 180,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,683 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 0.8% of Pacer Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $20,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 126.6% during the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.5% in the third quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 21,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $124,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,120.9% in the third quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $158,000. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.78, for a total value of $599,310.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,838 shares in the company, valued at $10,158,569.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 11,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,224,195.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,191 shares of company stock valued at $4,102,110. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on JPM. Zacks Investment Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.87.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $104.39 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $91.11 and a 52-week high of $119.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.22). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 24.71%. The firm had revenue of $26.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking, and Asset & Wealth Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, payment processing services, auto loans and leases.

