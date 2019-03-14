Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.46.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PAAS shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Bank of America cut shares of Pan American Silver from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $16.70 to $12.75 in a report on Monday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Pan American Silver from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, November 15th. ValuEngine raised Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 22nd.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Shares of Pan American Silver stock traded down $0.40 on Friday, hitting $12.80. The stock had a trading volume of 138,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,723,496. Pan American Silver has a one year low of $12.12 and a one year high of $18.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88, a P/E/G ratio of 9.78 and a beta of -0.13.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $173.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.03 million. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 3.80%. The business’s revenue was down 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Analysts forecast that Pan American Silver will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.90%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Pan American Silver during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Fore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the 3rd quarter worth about $148,000. 51.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper. The company holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Alamo Dorado, Huaron, Morococha, Manantial Espejo, and San Vicente mines.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.