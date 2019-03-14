Paragon Entertainment Ltd (LON:PEL) traded up 7.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.75 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.70 ($0.01). 175,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 222% from the average session volume of 54,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.65 ($0.01).

Separately, FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of Paragon Entertainment in a research note on Friday, December 21st.

Get Paragon Entertainment alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Paragon Entertainment (PEL) Trading 7.7% Higher” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/14/paragon-entertainment-pel-trading-7-7-higher.html.

Paragon Entertainment Company Profile (LON:PEL)

Paragon Entertainment Limited creates, develops, and operates visitor attractions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Design and Build, and Products. Its services include design development, interactive engineering, graphic design, rockwork, props and figures, model making, fit-out, scenic and theming, joinery, GRP production, metalwork, maintenance, solid surfacing, project services, creative technical design, and robotic arm.

Featured Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Paragon Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paragon Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.