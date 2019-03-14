Paramount Group (PGRE) Rating Increased to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $14.46 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paramount Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paramount Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.15.

Get Paramount Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE PGRE opened at $14.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Paramount Group has a 52-week low of $12.18 and a 52-week high of $16.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.87.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.21). Paramount Group had a return on equity of 0.18% and a net margin of 1.21%. The business had revenue of $190.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Paramount Group will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Paramount Group in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. HRT Financial LLC bought a new position in Paramount Group in the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Paramount Group in the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in Paramount Group in the fourth quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paramount Group in the fourth quarter worth about $171,000. 60.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Paramount Group

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City, Washington, DC and San Francisco.

Featured Article: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.