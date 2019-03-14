Parker-Hannifin Corp (PH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.73 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) will announce sales of $3.73 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Parker-Hannifin’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.76 billion and the lowest is $3.71 billion. Parker-Hannifin reported sales of $3.75 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will report full-year sales of $14.47 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.37 billion to $14.56 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $14.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.55 billion to $14.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Parker-Hannifin.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.10. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PH. Zacks Investment Research raised Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $180.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 7th. Vertical Research lowered Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $180.00 target price on Parker-Hannifin and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $181.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.63.

In other news, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 4,520 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.70, for a total transaction of $798,684.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP William R. Bowman sold 875 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.82, for a total value of $150,342.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,319. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,445 shares of company stock valued at $1,814,218. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 9,326,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,715,450,000 after buying an additional 99,942 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,457,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,261,286,000 after buying an additional 299,331 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,458,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,371,797,000 after buying an additional 135,135 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 5,626,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $839,079,000 after buying an additional 1,653,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,942,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $541,228,000 after buying an additional 258,502 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

PH traded down $2.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $169.99. The stock had a trading volume of 898,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,378. Parker-Hannifin has a 1 year low of $140.82 and a 1 year high of $193.19. The firm has a market cap of $22.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 7th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.17%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

