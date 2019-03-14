Parker-Hannifin Corp (PH) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lessened its stake in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 38.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,517 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 7.4% in the third quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 1.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 233,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,034,000 after purchasing an additional 4,165 shares during the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 83.7% during the fourth quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 7,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 4.8% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 57,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 9.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,942,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $541,228,000 after purchasing an additional 258,502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

PH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $172.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $181.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $170.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.63.

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $172.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $22.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a one year low of $140.82 and a one year high of $193.19.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 25.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 11.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 7th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.17%.

In other news, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 4,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.70, for a total transaction of $798,684.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Candy M. Obourn sold 926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.18, for a total transaction of $150,178.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,405 shares of company stock valued at $1,463,746 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This report was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/14/parker-hannifin-corp-ph-shares-sold-by-los-angeles-capital-management-equity-research-inc.html.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

Featured Article: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.